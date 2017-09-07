Days before Chester Bennington took his own life, he spent time with his family by a sunlit beach. Talinda Bennington, his widow, shared the photo to social media early Thursday, along with a message about the tough-to-detect nature of depression.

"This was days b4 my husband took his own life," she captioned the image. "Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know. #fuckdepression."

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

In the photo, Talinda smiles warmly at the camera while Bennington and four of his kids grin out at the landscape. Bennington in particular looks excited about the view, with his smile relaxed and his arms hanging over the side of the railing.

Bennington was set to kick off a 29-date North American tour with Linkin Park the following week, and had been on vacation in Arizona with Talinda and their family when the photo was taken. He had returned alone to their home in Palos Verdes Estates, California following the vacation, saying he needed to work.

The Linkin Park singer, 41, hung himself in late July, which lead to an outpouring of grief and condolences from his musical peers and fans. Talinda issued a statement to Rolling Stone one week later, in which she pondered life without her husband of nearly 12 years.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy," she wrote. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

Added Talinda, "He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

