Breaking News: Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead at 41
Chester Bennington: Musicians, Famous Fans React to Linkin Park Singer's Death

Korn's Brian Welch, Rihanna, Hayley Williams, Chance the Rapper, more share memories, condolences, thoughts on mental heath

An array of musicians and famous fans expressed their sadness over the sudden death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Bennington died of an apparent suicide by hanging Thursday morning at the age of 41.

A representative confirmed Bennington's death to Rolling Stone, while his Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Bennington's death elicited sorrow, grief and memories from his many fans, peers and collaborators in the music and entertainment world including Rihanna, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Nile Rodgers, Pusha T, Pete Wentz and Jimmy Kimmel. Others took the opportunity to speak out about the importance of addressing mental health issues, including Thursday's Geoff Rickly and Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino.

