An array of musicians and famous fans expressed their sadness over the sudden death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Bennington died of an apparent suicide by hanging Thursday morning at the age of 41.
A representative confirmed Bennington's death to Rolling Stone, while his Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."
Bennington's death elicited sorrow, grief and memories from his many fans, peers and collaborators in the music and entertainment world including Rihanna, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Nile Rodgers, Pusha T, Pete Wentz and Jimmy Kimmel. Others took the opportunity to speak out about the importance of addressing mental health issues, including Thursday's Geoff Rickly and Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino.
Paramore's Hayley Williams
artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness..— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017
... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017
Chance the Rapper
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
Rihanna
Jimmy Kimmel
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
Thursday's Geoff Rickly
.in response to your question pic.twitter.com/sAEd68iYT6— Geoffrey Rickly (@GeoffRickly) July 20, 2017
Lupe Fiasco
Ooooh noooo...😢😢😢😢#CHESTER— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017
Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER
#LinkinPark means a lot of things to a lot of people...definitely means a lot to me...condolences to his family and my fellow LP heads...😞😔— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017
His words and vibes helped me in my own dark times...such an inspiration...😢— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017
Thanx for that Chester! #LP4EVER #BeautifulLasers
Nile Rodgers
#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at... https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017
Killer Mike
Pusha T
Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿— King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017
Best Coast
RIP. Mental health is not a joke. Heartbreaking 💔 https://t.co/31oKtz1HM6— Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 20, 2017
OneRepublic
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Dwayne Johnson
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
Passion Pit
rip chester bennington— #weneedscience (@passionpit) July 20, 2017
Ryan Adams
R.I.P Chester Bennington— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017
My thoughts are with his family & friends today
He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi
Garbage
Just heard the sad news of the passing of Chester Bennington . Our sincere condolences to his family, his band and everyone who loved him.— Garbage (@garbage) July 20, 2017
Korn's Brian Welch
Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to... https://t.co/ouYoGIiZiD— Brian Welch (@brianheadwelch) July 20, 2017
Nickleback
"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B— Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017
5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford
can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace.— michael (@Michael5SOS) July 20, 2017