An array of musicians and famous fans expressed their sadness over the sudden death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Bennington died of an apparent suicide by hanging Thursday morning at the age of 41.

A representative confirmed Bennington's death to Rolling Stone, while his Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Bennington's death elicited sorrow, grief and memories from his many fans, peers and collaborators in the music and entertainment world including Rihanna, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Nile Rodgers, Pusha T, Pete Wentz and Jimmy Kimmel. Others took the opportunity to speak out about the importance of addressing mental health issues, including Thursday's Geoff Rickly and Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino.

Paramore's Hayley Williams



artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

Chance the Rapper

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Rihanna

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Jimmy Kimmel

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Thursday's Geoff Rickly

.in response to your question pic.twitter.com/sAEd68iYT6 — Geoffrey Rickly (@GeoffRickly) July 20, 2017

Lupe Fiasco

Ooooh noooo...😢😢😢😢#CHESTER



Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

#LinkinPark means a lot of things to a lot of people...definitely means a lot to me...condolences to his family and my fellow LP heads...😞😔 — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

His words and vibes helped me in my own dark times...such an inspiration...😢



Thanx for that Chester! #LP4EVER #BeautifulLasers — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

Nile Rodgers

#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at... https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017

Killer Mike

RIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being. A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Pusha T

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

Best Coast

RIP. Mental health is not a joke. Heartbreaking 💔 https://t.co/31oKtz1HM6 — Best Coast (@BestCoast) July 20, 2017

OneRepublic

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Dwayne Johnson

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Passion Pit

rip chester bennington — #weneedscience (@passionpit) July 20, 2017

Ryan Adams

R.I.P Chester Bennington

My thoughts are with his family & friends today

He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017

Garbage

Just heard the sad news of the passing of Chester Bennington . Our sincere condolences to his family, his band and everyone who loved him. — Garbage (@garbage) July 20, 2017

Korn's Brian Welch



Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to... https://t.co/ouYoGIiZiD — Brian Welch (@brianheadwelch) July 20, 2017

Nickleback

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017

5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford