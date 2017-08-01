Chester Bennington Laid to Rest as Fans Organize Memorials

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was honored at a private service Saturday July 29th at the South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The ceremony included over 500 family members and friends including the singer's bandmates from Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots.

KROQ DJ Ted Stryker led the service while Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn delivered eulogies, as did Bennington's Dead by Sunrise bandmate, Ryan Shuck. Stone Temple Pilots' Robert and Dean DeLeo teamed with Kings of Chaos drummer Matt Sorum, Damon Fox and Jimmy Gnecco to perform "Amazing Grace."

Several attendees posted snapshots from the memorial service, including rapper blackbear and former Of Mice and Men singer Austin Carlile. Both showed the keepsakes handed out at the service, including programs and lanyards similar to the VIP passes handed out at Linkin Park concerts.





The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤



Fans also continued grieve and celebrate Bennington, who died by suicide July 20th at the age of 41. Per a press release from Linkin Park's label, Warner Bros., fans organized over 300 band-endorsed public memorials around the world. A running list of past and upcoming events is available on a fan-made Google Doc.

Along with the fan-organized events, other memorials to Bennington have popped up, including one outside the Warner Bros. label offices. Over the weekend, Los Angeles-based artist Jonas Never painted a new mural honoring Bennington on the side of Rock 'N Pies Pizza in Los Angeles.





We are honored to have such an amazing tribute to Chester on the wall of our building, and overwhelmed by the response from fans in the local community and all over the world.



Linkin Park has also launched the One More Light fund in honor of Bennington through their non-profit Music for Relief. Donations can be made through the Music for Relief website.