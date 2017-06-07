Cher Announces Broadway Musical Based on Her Life

A musical based on Cher's life is slated to debut on Broadway in 2018. The singer confirmed the news on Tuesday night on her Twitter account.

"Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical," Cher wrote. "There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It'll be on Broadway 2018."

News of a possible musical production tracing Cher's life – and using Cher's extensive catalog of pop hits – surfaced in January, when the singer attended a read-through of the production. According to The New York Post, Jason Moore, known for Pitch Perfect, will direct. Rick Elice, of Jersey Boys, penned the musical. Three different actresses will portray Cher at various points in her life. At the read-through, one of the actresses was Tony Award-winner Lena Hall.

After Cher attended the event in January, she tweeted her support for the project. "Just walked [off] the musical," she wrote. "I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION."

Earlier this year, the singer accepted the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards. "I've wanted to do what I do since I was four years-old," she said during her speech. "And I've been doing it for 53 years … I'm 71 yesterday. And I can do a five-minute plank, ok? Just saying."