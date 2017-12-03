Taylor Swift notched her third straight week atop the Billboard 200 as the singer's Reputation added another 147,000 copies to its platinum-plus haul.

Reputation, Number Seven on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 list, remained atop the Billboard 200 despite being unavailable on streaming services until December 1st; Reputation's streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs, will likely give the album a huge boost on next week's charts.



Swift also became the first female artist since Adele and 25 in early 2016 to spend at least three straight weeks at Number One on the Billboard 200, Billboard reports.



Reputation faced little competition for its throne as only one new release cracked the Top 10 this week: Fabolous and Jadakiss' joint Friday on Elm Street entered at Number 10. Between Reputation and Friday on Elm Street, the Top 10 was packed with former chart-toppers and long-dormant Christmas albums returning from hibernation

Pentatonix's A Pentatonix Christmas, a Number One album in January 2017, rose from Number Five to Number Two and sold 70,000 copies on the strength the a cappella group's NBC special A Very Pentatonix Christmas. Michael Buble's 2011 LP Christmas also reemerged as a seasonal seller, climbing up to Number Nine thanks to 34,000 copies sold.

Sam Smith's The Thrill of It All held at Number Three, followed by Garth Brooks' The Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years (Number Four), Ed Sheeran's Divide (Number Five), Post Malone's Stoney (Number Six), Pink's Beautiful Trauma (Number Seven) and Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 (Number Eight).

Despite an deluge from streaming, Reputation will need to fend off the arrival of U2's Songs of Experience and Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 2 to make it four weeks at Number One.