On the Charts: Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Remains Number One

Taylor Swift remained at Number One as the singer's Reputation added to its 2017-best sales with an additional 256,000 total copies in its second week on the Billboard 200.

After going platinum in its opening week – and after another week being withheld from streaming services – Reputation sold 232,000 more traditional copies to hold onto the top spot, making Swift the first female artist since Adele in January 2016 to spend two consecutive weeks at Number One, Billboard reports.



Reputation was already 2017's best-selling album thanks to selling 1.2 million copies in its opening week.

Only two more new albums, both country music releases, entered the Top 10 this week: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's first collaborative LP The Rest of Our Life opened at Number Two with 104,000 total copies, while Garth Brooks' archival box set The Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years debuted at Number Four with 53,000 physical-only sales.

Sam Smith's The Thrill of It All led the returnees at Number Three and 58,000 units. With the impending holiday season, Pentatonix's 2016 seasonal release A Pentatonix Christmas came out of its long hibernation to finish the week at Number Five and 47,000 copies.

The back half of the Top 10 was buoyed by Pink's Beautiful Trauma at Number Six, Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues at Number Seven, Lil Uzi Vert's Luz Is Rage at Number Eight, Ed Sheeran's Divide at Number Nine and Post Malone's Stoney at Number 10.

Despite a wave of Christmas albums and Disney soundtracks, Reputation should hold onto Number One for a third straight week.