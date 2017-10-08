On the Charts: Shania Twain Returns to Number One, Tom Petty Soars

Shania Twain's return from a 15-year hiatus went straight to Number One on the Billboard 200 as the country singer's comeback LP Now sold 137,000 total copies in its first week of release.

Related Shania Twain's 20 Best Songs, Ranked From new single "Life's About to Get Good" to radio staples like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Twain last topped the Billboard 200 in 2002 with Up!, her last studio album before her decade-and-a-half break between LPs, Billboard reports. Now also became only the second country album to top the Billboard 200 in 2017, following Thomas Rhett's Life Changes.



Following the death of Tom Petty, sales of the singer and the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits surged as fans paid tribute to the rock icon. Greatest Hits reentered the Billboard 200 at Number Two on the strength of 84,000 total copies, 52,000 of which were traditional album sales. Greatest Hits previously peaked at Number Five in February 1994.

Three more new releases populated Numbers Three through Five with Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me leading the way in third place and 75,000 total copies. All five of Lovato's studio albums have landed in the Top Five upon release, with 2009's Here We Go Again the singer's lone Number One.

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie debuted at Number Four with his debut album The Bigger Artist, which only sold 10,000 copies but streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) bumped up its total haul to 67,000.

Miley Cyrus' latest Younger Now settled for Number Five and 45,000 total copies. That's a notable drop from Cyrus' last album Bangerz, which debuted at Number One in 2013; the free release Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz wasn't eligible for the Billboard 200 in 2015.

The bottom half of the Top 10 featured all returning albums: Post Malone's Stoney (Number Six), Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 (Seven), Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Eight), Kendrick Lamar's Damn. (Nine) and Ed Sheeran's Divide at Number 10.