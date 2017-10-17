On the Charts: Rapper NF Grabs First Number One With 'Perception'

Michigan rapper NF notched this first career Number One album as his new LP Perception debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Perception sold 55,000 total copies – 38,000 of which were traditional copies – to give NF, born Nate Feuerstein, the top spot. The rapper's previous Billboard 200 peak was Number 12 with 2016's Therapy Session. However, the 55,000 copies marked the lowest-selling total for a Number One-debuting album in 2017, Billboard reports, and fifth lowest since 2014.



Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits remained steady at Number Two for a second straight week as fans continued to mourn the death of the rock icon; the best-of collection totaled 47,000 copies, including 29,000 traditional album sales.

Miami rapper Lil Pump established a new personal Billboard 200 high as his self-titled album opened at Number Three and 46,000 copies. Of that total, only 6,000 were from traditional album sales, with 38,000 copies coming from streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

Marilyn Manson's Heaven Upside Down was the last of the new releases to crack the Top 10, with the shock rocker's latest entering at Number Eight and 35,000 total copies.

Ten months after Post Malone's Stoney debuted and peaked at Number Six on the Billboard 200, the album climbed to Number Four on the strength of Malone's recent hits "Rockstar" and "I Fall Apart." Kane Brown's self-titled debut also jumped back into the Top 10 at Number Five thanks to a deluxe reissue of the album.

A Boogie With da Hoodie's The Bigger Artist (Number Six), Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 (Seven), Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Nine) and Ed Sheeran's Divide (Number 10) rounded out the Top 10. Shania Twain's Now, last week's Number One, and Miley Cyrus' Younger Now both fell out of the Top 10 after one week.

Pink's Beautiful Trauma is expected to debut at Number One next week, with Beck's Colors and Gucci Mane's Mr. Davis also cracking the Top 10.