On the Charts: Pink Sets 2017's First-Week Sales Record by Female Artist

Pink returned to the top of the Billboard 200 as the singer's latest Beautiful Trauma debuted with the most first-week album sales by a female artist in 2017, pre-Reputation.



Beautiful Trauma, Pink's first album since her fellow Number One LP The Truth About Love in 2012 and her second Billboard 200 topper, sold 408,000 total copies in its first week of release, good for fourth-highest 2017 debut behind Kendrick Lamar's Damn., Drake's More Life and Ed Sheeran's Divide, Billboard reports.



However, 384,000 copies of Beautiful Trauma's 408,000 total came from traditional album sales, making it the highest one-week traditional album sales of 2017; Billboard now combines "pure" albums sales with SEAs (streaming equivalent sales) and TEAs (track equivalent sales).

Even more impressive, although the music industry has shifted toward streaming and digital music in the five years since Pink last released an album, Beautiful Trauma's first week traditional total outpaced The Truth About Love's opening week haul, 384,000 to 280,000.

Three more new releases cracked the Top 10, with Gucci Mane's latest Mr. Davis at Number Two and 70,000 total copies. One spot lower was Beck's Colors, which opened at Number Three and 46,000 total copies. Beck's previous album, the Grammy Album of the Year-winning Morning Phase, also peaked at Number Three in 2014.

St. Vincent's Masseducation, at Number 10 and 29,000 copies, also debuted in the Top 10.

Among the returnees, Post Malone's Stoney remained at Number Four, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 at Number Five, Ed Sheeran's Divide at Number Six, Imagine Dragons' Evolve at Number Seven, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's The Bigger Artist at Number Eight and Lil Pump's self-titled LP at Number Nine.

Next week, Beautiful Trauma will attempt to fend off Niall Horan's Flicker and Future and Young Thug's surprise Super Slimey to remain Number One.