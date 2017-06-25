On the Charts: Lorde Lands First Number One Album With 'Melodrama'

Lorde scored her first Number One album as her second LP Melodrama topped the Billboard 200 in its debut week, leading the way on a shook-up Top 10 that featured six new releases.



Related Watch 'Baby Adult' Lorde Talk 'Emotional Renaissance' 20-year-old singer-songwriter reflects on mourning teenage years and loving Greek melodramas in clip from interview for cover story

Melodrama sold 109,000 total copies in its first week, a slight drop from the 129,000 copies Pure Heroine sold in its debut week in 2014; however, Pure Heroine only managed to peak at Number Three, Billboard reports.



After female artists failed to grab Number One on the Billboard 200 through the first five months of 2017, three different women have now topped the album charts in the past three weeks: Katy Perry, Halsey and Lorde.

Just 3,000 copies behind Lorde, 2 Chainz' Pretty Girls Like Trap Music entered at Number Two, the rapper's best Billboard 200 debut since Based on a T.R.U. Story landed at Number One in 2012.

Jason Isbell also clocked a personal best as The Nashville Sound debuted at Number Four with 54,000 total copies. Nickelback's Feed the Machine followed at Number Five and 47.000 total albums sold. Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls (Number Eight) and Fleet Foxes' Crack-Up (Number Nine) rounded out the new arrivals.

Kendrick Lamar's Damn. led the returnees by finishing the week at Number Three. Drake's More Life (Number Six), Ed Sheeran's Divide (Seven) and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic (Number 10) closed out the Top 10.

Next week, DJ Khaled's Grateful will face off against Imagine Dragons' Evolve and reissues of Prince's Purple Rain and Radiohead's OK Computer for chart supremacy.