On the Charts: Linkin Park Get Sixth Number One LP With 'One More Light'

Linkin Park locked up their sixth Number One album as the band's newest LP One More Light debuted atop the Billboard 200.

One More Light sold 111,000 total copies – of which, 100,000 were traditional copies – to give Linkin Park their first Billboard 200-topper since 2012's Living Things. 2014's The Hunting Party previously peaked at Number Three, ending a streak of four straight Number One studio albums for the band.

With their sixth Number One album, Linkin Park tie Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Metallica and the Eagles with six apiece; only the Beatles (19), the Rolling Stones (nine) Led Zeppelin and U2 (seven) have more, Billboard notes.



On Friday, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the private memorial service of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

One More Light was the lone new release to crack the Top 10 as the rest of the upper tier was reserved for returning albums, with Kendrick Lamar's Damn. leading the way at Number Two, followed by last week's Number One, Harry Styles' self-titled LP at Number Three.

Drake's More Life jumped three spots to Number Four, with Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 1, Ed Sheeran's Divide, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack occupying Numbers Five through Eight. The Epic AF compilation and Migos' Culture rounded out the Top 10.

Next week's charts should see some more newcomers with Bryson Tiller's True to Self, Lil Yachty's Teenage Emotions and the Beatles' 50th anniversary edition of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as renewed interest in the Allman Brothers Band's catalog following Gregg Allman's death.

