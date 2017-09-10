American Dream, the comeback album from LCD Soundsystem, debuted atop the Billboard 200 to give the reunited dance-rock group their first Number One.

The album, James Murphy and company's first in seven years, sold 85,000 copies in its first week of availability, with 81,000 of that total coming from traditional album sales as well as a deal that bundled a free copy of American Dream with concert tickets to LCD Soundsystem's upcoming tour, Billboard reports.

LCD Soundsystem's last LP, This Is Happening, peaked at Number 10 when it was released in 2010.

American Dream was the lone new release to crack the Top 10, which means it was a relatively easy drop for last week's Numbers One and Two albums: Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2, last week's champ, slipped one spot to Number Two, while XXXtentacion's 17 fell one place to Number Three.

Kendrick Lamar's Damn. (Number Four), Khalid's American Teen (Five), Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Six) and Kodak Black's Project Baby Two (Seven) followed, while Logic's Everybody jumped back into the Top 10 at Number Eight thanks to the rapper's MTV VMAs performance.

SZA's Ctrl and Ed Sheeran's Divide closed out the Top 10 at Numbers Nine and 10 respectively.

A flock of new releases should shake up the stagnant Billboard 200 next week as Thomas Rhett's Life Changes, the National's Sleep Well Beast, Jack Johnson's All the Light Above It and Gregg Allman's posthumous Southern Blood all vie for a stake in the Top 10.