Foo Fighters notched their second Number One album on the Billboard 200 with new album Concrete and Gold.

The band's ninth studio album sold 127,000 copies – 120,000 of which were traditional copies – in its opening week to claim Number One, the Foo Fighters' first chart-topping LP since 2011's Wasting Light, Billboard reports.

2014's Sonic Highways and 2005's In Your Honor peaked at Number Two, while 2005's Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace and 2002's One by One both maxed at Number Three.

Concrete and Gold sold over double the number of copies as this week's Number Two album, Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2, which chalked up another 50,000 copies to its total. Thomas Rhett's Life Changes, last week's Number One, fell to Number Three, followed by Kendrick Lamar's Damn. at Number Four, XXXtenacion's 17 at Number Five and Khalid's American Teen at Number Six.

A few new arrivals at the back half of the Top 10, with K-pop group BTS leading the way at Number Seven with Love Yourself: Her. By debuting at Number Seven with 31,000 total copies, BTS set records for both opening-week sales and highest-chart position for the K-pop genre on the Billboard 200. Only one other K-pop record, BTS' Wings in 2016, has previously even cracked the Top 40 of the U.S. album charts.

BTS were previously named one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Artists You Need to Know after making waves at the Billboard Music Awards.

Country duo Big & Rich's Did It for the Party was the week's last new release, finishing at Number Nine. Imagine Dragons' Evolve at Number Eight and Post Malone's Stoney at Number 10 rounded out the Top 10.

Next week's battle for Number One will be a showdown between Macklemore's Gemini and the Killers' Wonderful Wonderful, with Kevin Gates' By Any Means 2 a potential contender for the top spot.