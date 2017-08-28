On the Charts: Brand New Stake First Number One With 'Science Fiction'

Fourteen years after making their Billboard 200 debut, Long Island rockers Brand New locked up their first Number One album as the band's Science Fiction debuted atop the charts.

Despite being released digitally with little warning, Science Fiction still accrued 58,000 total copies in its debut week, with 55,000 of those copies coming from traditional album sales; in this case, downloads. Physical copies of Science Fiction arrive October 18th, Billboard reports.



Brand New's Billboard 200 debut came in 2003 with their Deja Entendu, which peaked at Number 63. The band's previous album, 2009's Daisy, reached Number Six.

Florida rapper Kodak Black's new mixtape Project Baby Two opened at Number Two, five months after his debut LP Painting Pictures peaked at Number Three. Project Baby Two finished the week with 50,000 total copies, with only 8,000 of that total coming from traditional sales.

Two more new releases debuted inside the Top 10: Neck Deep landed at Number Four as their The Peace and the Panic sold 32,000 copies while Harlem rapper Dave East took Number Nine with Paranoia: A True Story.

Kendrick Lamar's Damn. staked Number Three, with Kesha's Rainbow, last week's Number One, dropping to Number Five. Khalid's American Teen and DJ Khaled's Grateful finished Number Six and Seven, respectively. Ed Sheeran's Divide (Eight) and Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Number 10) closed out the Top 10.

A shakeup is expected in next week's Top 10 as new albums by Lil Uzi Vert, Xxxtentacion, Queens of the Stone Age, the War on Drugs and Fifth Harmony all storm the Billboard 200.