On the Charts: Arcade Fire Take Third Number One With 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire chalked up their third straight Number One album as their Everything Now topped the Billboard 200.

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

Win Butler and company's fifth studio LP sold 100,000 total copies in its debut week, with an assist to a deal that packaged tickets for Arcade Fire's upcoming tour with a complimentary copy of Everything Now. The album follows 2010's The Suburbs and 2013's Reflektor to Number One.

Arcade Fire and Linkin Park are now the only two rock bands this decade to claim three Number One albums; incidentally, Everything Now is only the second rock album to top the Billboard 200 in 2017, following Linkin Park's One More Light, Billboard reports.



Everything Now faced very little competition in opening at Number One as no other new releases made the Top 10; in fact, as Billboard notes, Everything Now was the only new release to open in the entire Top 25, compared to eight debuts in the Top 25 of last week's charts.

A week Kendrick Lamar's Damn. fell out of the Top Three for the first time, the album climbed back to Number Two with 47,000 copies, followed by Meek Mill's Wins & Losses at Number Three, DJ Khaled's Grateful at Number Four, Jay-Z's 4:44 at Number Five and 21 Savage's Issa Album at Number Six.

Imagine Dragons' Evolve returned to the Top 10 at Number Seven, followed by Ed Sheeran's Divide at Eight, the Descendants 2 soundtrack at Nine and Lana Del Rey's Lust for Life, last week's Billboard 200 winner, at Number 10.

Next week's Billboard 200 is looking similarly lacking in terms of noteworthy new releases, with country singer Brett Eldredge's self-titled LP the frontrunner.