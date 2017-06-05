On the Charts: 50 Years Later, Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' Back in Top Three

The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band returned to the Top Three of the Billboard 200 for the first time since 1967 as the 50th anniversary reissue of the classic LP placed at Number Three on this week's charts.

The reissue, featuring the remastered album as well as studio outtakes from the Sgt. Pepper sessions, sold 75,000 total copies to reenter the Billboard 200 at Number Three; the last time Sgt. Pepper peaked that high, it was December 30th, 1967 after a run at Number One, Billboard reports.



The Sgt. Pepper's reissue also gave the Fab Four their best Billboard 200 position since March 2001, when the Beatles' greatest hits compilation #1 dropped to Number Three after spending eight weeks atop the charts.

At Number One, R&B hitmaker Bryson Tiller locked up his first chart-topper as his True to Self sold 107,000 total albums; as Billboard notes, over half that total, or 57,000 copies, were streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs. True to Self actually arrived a month earlier than scheduled, with the album initially slated for June 23rd before last week's surprise release.

Lil Yachty also scored his first Top 10 album as his Teenage Emotions debuted at Number Five and 46,000 total copies. The rapper previously didn't even crack the Top 100 with his 2016 mixtapes Lil' Boat and Summer Songs 2.

The Summer Latin Hits 2017 compilation – featuring the Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi smash "Despacito" – was the week's final newcomer at Number Nine.

Kendrick Lamar's Damn. clung to Number Two for the second straight week while Drake's More Life stayed at Number Four. Ed Sheeran's Divide (Number Six), Bruno Mars' 24K Magic (Seven), Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 1 (Eight) and Harry Styles' self-titled LP (Number 10) rounded out the Top 10.

Next week, Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom will duke it out with Roger Waters' Is This the Life We Really Want?, U2's Joshua Tree reissue and Alt-J's Relaxer for the top spot.