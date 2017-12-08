Charli XCX documents a manic romance on "Out of My Head," her pulsating new single with Tove Lo and ALMA. The track previews Charli's newly announced mixtape, Pop2, out December 15th via Atlantic.

"You got me doin' all this stupid shit/ You fuck me up like this/ Secretly I'm into it, though," Lo admits over booming synths. Elsewhere, Lo chronicles a wild lifestyle: "Glitter in my sheets/ Dancing on no sleep," she sings. "I don't learn, wanna burn, wanna turn all the way up."

Pop2, which follows Charli's March mixtape Number 1 Angel, also features guest spots from Carly Rae Jepsen, former Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek and MØ, among others.

In July, the singer-producer released her giddy electro-pop single "Boys," paired with a celebrity-packed video including cameos from Wiz Khalifa and Joe Jonas, among others. That song previews the singer's upcoming third LP, due out in 2018. (Her last proper LP, Sucker, came out in 2014.)

Charli XCX - Pop2 Track List

1. "Backseat" (featuring Carly Rae Jepsen)

2. "Out Of My Head" (featuring Tove Lo and ALMA)

3. "Lucky"

4. "Tears" (featuring Caroline Polachek)

5. "I Got It" (featuring Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar)

6. "Femmebot" (featuring Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

7. "Delicious" (featuring Tommy Cash)

8. "Unlock It" (featuring Kim Petras and Jay Park)

9. "Porsche" (featuring MØ)

10. "Track 10"