Charli XCX Recruits Joe Jonas, Wiz Khalifa in Celeb-Packed 'Boys' Video

Charli XCX enlisted visual cameos from an A-list crew of male celebrities in her bubbly video for new single, "Boys."

The clip, which the singer helmed alongside Sarah McColgan, cycles through the artists mugging for the camera in hilarious and often bizarre scenarios. Highlights include Joe Jonas, wearing a bath robe emblazoned with his initials, sitting at a dinner table to five massive stacks of pancakes; Will.i.a.m hanging out in front a disco ball; and Wiz Khalifa throwing around fake money.

On the breezy electro-pop track, which previews her forthcoming third studio LP, out next year, Charli XCX admits that romantic daydreaming is affecting her friendships. "I'm sorry that I missed your party," she softly croons. "I wish I had a better excuse, like 'I had to trash a hotel lobby'/ But I was busy thinking 'bout boys/ I was busy dreaming 'bout boys."



Elsewhere, Panic at the Disco's Brendan Urie reclines on a spread of red rose pedals; Diplo cuddles with multiple dogs; Jack Antonoff pumps iron; former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij gets his head shaved; Mark Ronson uses a comb to slick back his hair; and Mac DeMarco gazes into the camera while licking the neck of an electric guitar.

The clip also features Riz Ahmed, Ty Dolla $ign, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, Charlie Puth, Bring Me the Horizon's Oliver Sykes, Chromeo, Flume, G Eazy, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, Portugal. the Man and the Libertines, among others.

The alternative-pop singer has yet to officially announce the album, which will follow her March-released mixtape, Number 1 Angel.