Charles Bradley Cancels Tour, Reveals Liver Cancer

Charles Bradley canceled all of his upcoming tour dates in order to treat and recover from liver cancer. The soul singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and received treatment. During a recent stretch of recent tour dates, he learned that cancer cells were found in his liver.
"I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true," the 68-year old said in a statement announcing the tour cancelation. "When I come back, I'll come back strong, with God's love. With God's will, I'll be back soon." Bradley canceled 37 gigs throughout North America, South America and Europe, including a New Year's Eve slot with My Morning Jacket at Broomfield, Colorado's 1st Bank Center.
The acclaimed vocalist issued his third album, Changes, in 2016. Bradley launched his career in the 1960s, but didn't achieve mainstream success. For most of his life, he battled poverty and unemployment while drifting through the U.S. His fortune changed after linking up with Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth and producer Tom Brenneck, and Bradley released his debut LP, No Time For Dreaming, in 2011 – at the age of 63.
"Right now, I don't see a stopping point 'cause I don't see no place where I can stop at and rest in peace," he told Rolling Stone last year. "But I know that from doing shows for the public, the love when I go out into the audience and hug 'em and the things that they say to me personally … [pauses] Wow. It's not only me onstage doing it. I open their hearts up and they feel the love of my heart and when I go out there and really respond to 'em and talk to 'em, they tell me some things."
Charles Bradley Canceled Tour Dates
September 8 - Uncasville, CT @ The Wolf Den
September 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ OctFest
September 13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ NICETO Club
September 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ SESC Pompeia Choperia
September 16 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio 2017
September 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Kickoff @ Memorial Hall
September 23 - Chicago, IL @ Goose Island 312 Block Party
September 28 - St. Paul, MN @ MPR @ Fitzgerald's
September 29 - Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling
October 1 - Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
October 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SB Polo & Wine Festival
October 20 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Halifax Pop Explosion
October 25 - Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center For The Arts
October 26 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre
October 28 - Suwanne Park, FL @ Hulaween Festival
October 29 - New Orleans, Louisiana @ Voodoo Festival
November 10 - McDade, TX @ Sounds On Sound Festival
November 11 - Cocoa Beach, FL @ Rootfire Festival
November 21 - Paris, France @ La Cigale
November 23 - Porto, Portugal @ Coliseu du Porto
November 24 - Vigo, Spain @ Superbock Underfest Vigo
November 25 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Mexefest Festival at Coliseu de Lisboa
November 28 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra
November 29 - München, Germany @ Muffathalle
November 30 - Köln, Germany @ Live Music Hall
December 2 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
December 3 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
December 5 - Amsterdam, Holland @ Paradiso
December 6 - Nijmegen, Holland @ Doornroosje
December 8 - Rotterdam, Holland @ Annabel
December 9 - Tilburg, Holland @ 013 Popcentrum
December 10 - Groningen, Holland @ Oosterpoort
December 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kauflauten
December 15 - London, England @ O2 Forum
December 16 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
December 29 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
December 31 - Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center (with My Morning Jacket)