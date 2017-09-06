Charles Bradley Cancels Tour, Reveals Liver Cancer

Charles Bradley canceled all of his upcoming tour dates in order to treat and recover from liver cancer. The soul singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and received treatment. During a recent stretch of recent tour dates, he learned that cancer cells were found in his liver.

"I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true," the 68-year old said in a statement announcing the tour cancelation. "When I come back, I'll come back strong, with God's love. With God's will, I'll be back soon." Bradley canceled 37 gigs throughout North America, South America and Europe, including a New Year's Eve slot with My Morning Jacket at Broomfield, Colorado's 1st Bank Center.

The acclaimed vocalist issued his third album, Changes, in 2016. Bradley launched his career in the 1960s, but didn't achieve mainstream success. For most of his life, he battled poverty and unemployment while drifting through the U.S. His fortune changed after linking up with Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth and producer Tom Brenneck, and Bradley released his debut LP, No Time For Dreaming, in 2011 – at the age of 63.

"Right now, I don't see a stopping point 'cause I don't see no place where I can stop at and rest in peace," he told Rolling Stone last year. "But I know that from doing shows for the public, the love when I go out into the audience and hug 'em and the things that they say to me personally … [pauses] Wow. It's not only me onstage doing it. I open their hearts up and they feel the love of my heart and when I go out there and really respond to 'em and talk to 'em, they tell me some things."

Charles Bradley Canceled Tour Dates

