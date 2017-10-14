Chance the Rapper, the National to Play Obama Foundation Concert

Chance the Rapper, the National and Gloria Estefan are among the artists that will perform at Barack Obama's inaugural Obama Foundation Summit. The "immersive" event will take place October 31st and November 1st in Chicago.

Related See Barack Obama's Empowering Video Message at Chance the Rapper Concert "We want to make sure our kids are safe, we want to make sure that they are ready to go back to school," former president says

"As soon as I heard about the summit, I jumped at the opportunity," Chance the Rapper said of the Obama Foundation gig in a video Friday.

"There's a lot of great things going on in Chicago and I love the collaborative effort of being able to be at some of these talks and hear what people have going on and figuring out how I fit in. The fact that the president is jumping ahead of programming before the [Obama Presidential Center] gets built is inspiring."

Chance added, "I'm excited to see Gloria Estefan and the National and – I can't say right now but – all my friends that are coming, it's gonna be fire." Obama recently delivered an empowering video message at one of Chance the Rapper's concerts.

Visit Obama.org to sign up for the live stream of the Obama Foundation Summit concert.

At the Obama Foundation Summit, "hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world."

Watch Barack Obama detail the summit in the video below: