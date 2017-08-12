Chance the Rapper Announces Surprise Free Chicago Concert

Chance the Rapper announced a surprise free Chicago concert for Saturday night while serving as grand marshal of the Bud Billiken Bash, the city's annual back-to-school parade.

During the festivities – which saw Chance's non-profit SocialWorks distributing 30,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to children – the rapper spoke to the local ABC affiliate about tonight's surprise gig.

"I’m handing out free tickets all day long," Chance the Rapper said. "I wanted to make sure I can identify all those teachers that support our youth and build our children up, all those fathers that are out here with their families, the cornerstones of their houses, bringing their families out — I wanted to make sure I can identify y'all so my people can get you some free tickets."

The #BBBash show will take place at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, with Chance the Rapper also promising "special guests." On Twitter, the Coloring Book rapper is also giving a location-by-location breakdown of where he's heading along the parade route to hand out free tickets.