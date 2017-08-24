Celine Dion had the perfect response to one nosy reporter's questions about her personal life: with song. The music icon was taking questions from reporters at the launch of her new handbag collection in her home city of Montreal Wednesday when one male journalist decided to dive a little deeper.

"How are things going? It's a whole new world for you," the reporter said. "You're a single woman now."

Dion didn't miss a beat when she quipped back, "Are you asking me out?" Before the journalist could formulate a full answer, she burst into song, crooning Rihanna's "Diamonds" as a way to answer his question.

When the same reporter then attempted to ask her once more about her love life, Dion didn't relent. "We going out or what?" she asked with a smile, to which he asked, "Are you free tonight?"



At that cue, Dion burst out in song again, this time belting out the chorus to Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'."

Dion even gave a nod to Marvin Gaye's 1971 track, "What's Goin' On" when another reporter asked the question aloud in confusion.

Finally, though, the singer managed to eke out a more serious answer, telling the gathered fans that she's been taking life one day at a time since her husband, Rene Angelil, and her brother, Daniel Dion, died within days of one another in January 2016.

"I'm enjoying myself," she said. "I went through a lot. At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings. … There is a force that takes over when you believe, and I'm a believer."