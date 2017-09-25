'Celebrating David Bowie' Tour to Return In 2018

Earlier this year, key members of various David Bowie backing bands - including the complete set of musicians that supported him on the 2003/04 A Reality Tour - came together for a series of shows to honor him on what would have been his 70th birthday. The Celebrating David Bowie tour only hit a handful of major markets around the world, but next year, a slightly re-worked lineup is taking the extravaganza all across America. "We were flooded with offers to do more shows before we even started the last tour," says Celebrating David Bowie producer Angelo Bundini (aka Scrote), who also plays guitar in the show. "Once we did start the tour, the response and requests grew even stronger."

Anchoring the 2018 incarnation of the Celebrating David Bowie tour will be keyboardist Mike Garson (a member of the 1972/73 Spiders From Mars band who worked with Bowie until his final public performance in 2006), King Crimson's Adrian Belew (who played on 1979's Lodger and the 1990 Sound & Vision Tour) and guitarist Gerry Leonard (who appeared on 2002's Heathen, 2003's Reality and toured with Bowie in support of both albums). Let's Dance/Serious Moonlight tour bassist Carmine Rojas, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Sting's son Joe Sumner and Gaby Moreno will also perform.

"The last shows were about communities coming together to reflect on David and his music," says Scrote. "But David was famous for not being nostalgic so this time we're going to follow his lead by being more Bowie future than Bowie past. It's the same beloved Bowie catalogue, but a whole new approach that's even more Bowie than our last shows."

Last year, a series of surprise guests, including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Sting, Gary Oldman, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, Tony Hadley and Living Colour, joined the tour at various spots.

"We have some amazing surprises planned this time," says Scrote. "I don't like to give away too much detail but I will say that we will perform all the very biggest Bowie songs you'd expect plus many favorites we didn't play last time from Space Oddity all the way up to Blackstar. We'll touch on everything one way or another."

Celebrating David Bowie North American Tour Dates

February 10, 2018 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring Sun

February 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

February 12 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

February 13 - Albany, New York @ The Egg

February 16 - Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

February 17 - Montreal QC @ M Telus

February 18 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

February 19 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

February 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

February 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

February 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

February 25 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

February 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 4 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

March 6 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

March 7 - Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater

March 10 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

March 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater