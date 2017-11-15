'Carpool Karaoke': Pink Sings Hits, Talks First Heartbreak on 'Corden'

Pink kept James Corden company while he was stuck in traffic on Tuesday's "Carpool Karaoke" segment on the Late Late Show.

The pair harmonized "What About Us" from her new album, Beautiful Trauma, before Pink declares a "dance break." As they start to groove, Corden says, "Wait, is their a routine?" He pulls over so Pink could show him the choreography, which includes certain head and hand movements and "drama but not too much," Pink advises. "Now it's just drama," she adds before the chorus while they laugh through the routine.

While they touched on Pink's ubiquitous hits, such as "Get the Party Started" from Missundaztood and "Raise Your Glass" from Greatest Hits… So Far!!!, they also went back to "Generation X," the first song Pink wrote when she was 14 that she declared awful. After singing a couple bars, she said it was crafted as a rap song for a hip-hop group she was in. "I was the singer; I was the hook girl."

The singer also shared the first time she was heartbroken. She had a crush on Jon Bon Jovi, and after she found out he got married, she said, "I ripped his posters off my wall and threw them out. And didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart." She met Bon Jovi later in life and shared the story. He, in turn, sent her a flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants. "Now you can finally get into my pants," he jokingly wrote to her.

The pair closed with a demonstration of Pink's signature moves. Known for her impressive acrobatics during performances, Corden asked her about her claim that she sings better upside down. They then test out the theory, which goes well for the singer, but hilariously less so for the host.