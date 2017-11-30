Watch K-Pop Stars BTS Dance, Perform 'Blood Sweat & Tears' on 'Kimmel'

K-Pop group BTS showed off their polished choreography on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday with a rendition of their chirpy hit "Blood Sweat & Tears."

The seven members of BTS danced in synchronized moves inspired by old breakdancing clips to Chris Brown routines. Performing their new hit, "Blood Sweat & Tears," BTS combined the steady bounce and the wiggly hooks of electronic pop songs like Major Lazer's "Lean On."

BTS has become increasingly popular in the United States. The band sold out arena shows in Newark and Chicago and took home the Top Social Artist honor at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. In October, their single "DNA" peaked at Number 67 on the Hot 100, making BTS the most successful K-Pop group in Hot 100 history.

This week BTS visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform new single "Mic Drop," which has a remix version featuring the rapper Desiigner and the EDM titan Steve Aoki. They rapped through the breathless single once again on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

