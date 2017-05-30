Bryson Tiller Plots 'Set It Off' Tour

Bryson Tiller will embark on a North American tour in support of his new album, True to Self, August 3rd at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The Set It Off trek will feature support from R&B singer H.E.R. and producer Metro Boomin.



Tiller's extensive itinerary includes a two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The tour closes September 16th with a homecoming show at the KFC! Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Prior to the trek, Tiller will perform a handful of international festivals and headline one night of the BET Experience in Los Angeles, June 23rd alongside DJ Khaled, Jhené Aiko, Jidenna, Khalid, They and H.E.R.

Tiller surprise-released True to Self last Friday, a month ahead of its expected June arrival. The album follows his 2015 breakout, Trapsoul. Tiller spent much of 2016 touring and recording, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone explained how performing live informed True to Self's "more upbeat" sound.



"The first time around, I had never performed before," Tiller said. "I'd never been in a lot of clubs and heard how my music sounded in these venues … I don't want it to be a long slow concert, dull and boring, so I've got a lot of upbeat production on this one."

Set It Off Tour Dates



August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

August 5 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

August 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

August 8 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

August 9 – Austin, TX @ Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center

August 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

August 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

August 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

August 20 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

August 29 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

August 30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

September 1 – Richmond, VA @ The Classic Amphitheater

September 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

September 3 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Constant Convocation Center

September 6 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

September 7 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

September 8 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann Center

September 13 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

September 14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

September 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center