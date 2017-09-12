Bruno Mars to Perform at Apollo Theater for First Primetime TV Special

Bruno Mars has booked his first primetime television special as the 24K Magic singer will take the stage at Harlem's Apollo Theater for a concert airing on CBS in November.

News of the primetime special first percolated this weekend, when Mars and his backing band the Hooligans performed atop the famed venue's marquee.

The Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo special, which airs November 29th, will also feature the singer walking the streets of Harlem, "visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments," the special promises.

The hour-long special will continue taping footage throughout the coming weeks, with "never-before-seen stage performances" also in store for viewers.

Mars serves as executive producer alongside Ben Winston on 24K Magic Live at the Apollo. "For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world," Winston said in a statement. "To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night."

📸 Bruno Mars performing on top of @ApolloTheater last night in Harlem! pic.twitter.com/mvQHtwdSs4 — Bruno Mars News (@brunosnews) September 9, 2017

Mars is no stranger to primetime television, having performed at a pair of Super Bowl halftime shows.