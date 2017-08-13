Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Aid

Bruno Mars revealed during his Saturday concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan that he had donated $1 million to aid victims of the water crisis in nearby Flint.

Mars and Live Nation, the promoter of the singer's 24K Magic World Tour, announced that revenues from the Detroit-area show had been redirected to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint deals with the continued issues stemming from the city's water crisis, which began in 2014 when Detroit's water system switched to the lead-filled Flint River. "Beyond water, there is a big need to help all those affected, especially children, who will need assistance for the rest of their lives to help remediate the effects of the exposure to lead," the CFGF said.

"With a grateful heart, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint is honored to accept this inspiring donation," CFGF president and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver added in a statement. "We know Bruno Mars' $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity."

Mars joins artists like Big Sean, Pearl Jam, Meek Mill and Cher to donate or help raise money to fight the Flint water crisis.