Bruce Springsteen's Live Vaults Set to Add 25 New Recordings

The Bruce Springsteen live archive will expand to encompass 25 new recordings. The first of these, culled from two 1977 shows, is due out this Friday, according to Backstreets.

The release schedule was announced during an interview with Brad Serling, who works for the concert recording archive site nugs.net, on SiriusXM's E Street Radio channel. Serling said the Friday release contains music from Springsteen shows in Rochester (45 minutes in mono) and Albany (roughly two hours, also in mono) made by Chas Gerber, who did a stint as Springsteen's sound engineer in the 1970s. No soundboard recording of Springsteen in 1977 is currently in circulation, according to Backstreets.

Subsequent live recordings will arrive in an orderly fashion on nugs.net the first Friday of every month.

It's boom-time for live Springsteen material. In 2016, recordings surfaced from a pair of the rocker's solo 1990 shows in Los Angeles and an E Street Band gig in 2009 that featured the entirety of the album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Earlier this year, a recording of a 2008 rarities-filled show with the E Street Band also went up for sale.

Springsteen continues to perform, adding to the archival material available. In June, the New York Post reported that the rocker was plotting an intimate Broadway residency that would include five solo shows a week for eight weeks. At the time, a representative for Springsteen did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

