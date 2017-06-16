Bruce Springsteen Plans Intimate Broadway Residency

Bruce Springsteen will reportedly stage an intimate Broadway residency this fall as the rocker will perform eight weeks of solo concerts at New York's Walter Kerr Theatre.

"[Springsteen] wants to play a smaller house. He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway," a source told the New York Post of Springsteen's plans, which include five shows a week for eight weeks starting in November.



A representative for Springsteen did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

The Walter Kerr Theatre, which seats 975 people, has been unoccupied since the Broadway production of Amelie closed in May. Rather than let the venue sit empty, the Kerr's owner Jujamcyn Theaters offered Springsteen the theater rent-free; Springsteen will receive ticket revenues while the Kerr Theatre will get the profits from alcohol sales. "He'll keep the lights on in the building, and they'll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze," the source added.

The Post also posits that Springsteen's Great White Way run is a precursor for a potential Broadway musical based on his recent memoir Born to Run, though that has yet to be confirmed by Springsteen or anyone in his camp.

Springsteen has been off the road since his tour celebrating his 1980 LP The River concluded in February. Since then, the rocker has appeared onstage alongside Steven Van Zandt as the E Street guitarist promotes his new solo album. In April, Springsteen sat down for an intimate conversation with Tom Hanks for the Tribeca Film Festival.