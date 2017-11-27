Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Production With New 2018 Dates

Bruce Springsteen extended his intimate, 16-week Broadway series into 2018. Springsteen on Broadway, staged at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, will continue with a round of new shows set for February 28th through June 30th.

The rock legend's acclaimed, sold-out run began previews on October 3rd, 2017 and officially launched October 12th. The singer-songwriter initially performed through November 26th before extending the production until February 3rd. At the conclusion of this added 10-week jaunt, Springsteen will have staged 80 total shows at the theater.

According to Springsteen's website, fans who previously registered for tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan will not need to register again for the extension. Ticketmaster will contact and provide further details about the new shows to those who were placed on Standby,but didn't receive a code, as well as those who received a code but were unable to purchase tickets.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th ticket on-sale can participate in a digital lottery via Lucky Seat.