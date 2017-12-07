Broken Social Scene have unveiled a cover of Tom Waits' "I Don't Wanna Grow Up" and a new rendition of their Hug of Thunder song, "Skyline." The pair of tunes was performed for Spotify's Singles series, which were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York.

Differing from the raw and raspy delivery found on Waits' original from 1992's Bone Machine, Broken Social Scenes' version is reflective and sweetly wistful, with an emphasis on the melody.

The band's new rendition of "Skyline" incorporates similar dreamy harmonies that are found in the original, though they take a bit more stripped-down approach on their new version.

Broken Social Scene released Hug of Thunder in July. The album was the group's first LP since 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record.