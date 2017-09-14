See Broken Social Scene Celebrate Friends, Foreigner in 'Skyline' Video

Broken Social Scene unveiled an endearing portrait of a friendship forged in peanut butter and Foreigner in the new video for "Skyline." The track appears on the band's latest album, Hug of Thunder.

Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew directed the clip, which centers around the friendship of the band's co-founder Brendan Canning and photographer Dimitri Karakostas. The clip opens with the pair meeting the members of Foreigner before cutting to a scene in which Brendan and Dimitri lead a support group of sorts dedicated to promoting the joys of peanut butter.

"Skyline" serves as the perfect soundtrack as the clip follows Dimitri around Toronto. The photographer hangs with Brendan by a lake before breaking off on his own to visit the dentist, skateboard through the city and flip off a few construction cranes looming over the skyline.

Broken Social Scene released Hug of Thunder in July. The album marks the band's first since 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record. They'll embark on a North American tour in support of the new LP September 15th in Ottawa.