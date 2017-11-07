Britney Spears' Watercolor Painting Auctioned Off for $10,000

Britney Spears' latest creative venture isn't a musical one – a watercolor painting the singer previously shared on her Instagram account recently sold for $10,000 at a Las Vegas charity auction.

The piece, which features five flowers (four larger ones and one smaller one) in hues of pink, purple and blue, is now the prized possession of one Robin Leach, the former host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

According to an Instagram user who shared a photo of Leach with his purchase, the former TV host was both the auctioneer and the winning bidder.

A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

"It's #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas," the user captioned the photo.

Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit victims of last month's Las Vegas shooting.

The pop star previously shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of herself creating her masterpiece on the Grecian terrace of her Thousand Oaks, California mansion. In the post to Instagram, shared October 13th, Spears can be seen in a cleavage-baring top partially covered by a paint-splattered painter’s shirt. Mozart's "Rondo Alla Turca" blares in the background. (See above)

"Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" she captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

Spears' artwork isn’t her first foray into charity. The singer previously donated $1 million of her ticket sales from her Vegas "Piece of Me" residency to the new Britney Spears Campus at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, which she helped open Saturday.

"I'm just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus," she said at the ceremonial ribbon cutting, according to People. "We started fundraising in 2014 and we've raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I'm so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen."