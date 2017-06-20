Brian Wilson Plots Career-Spanning Solo Anthology 'Playback'

Brian Wilson will release a new anthology collection covering his nearly 30-year solo career, Playback, September 22nd via Rhino. The 18-track release features two previously unreleased songs: "Run James Run," which was written for Playback, and "Some Sweet Day," which Wilson wrote with Andy Paley in the early Nineties for an unfinished project.

The rest of the collection features selections from nine of Wilson's solo records. The album opens with "Love and Mercy," one of four cuts culled from Wilson's 1988 self-titled debut. Playback also features tracks from Wilson's two 2004 LPs, Gettin' In Over My Head and Brian Wilson Presents Smile, two live recordings from Live at the Roxy Theatre and "One Kind of Love," which Wilson wrote for his 2014 biopic, Love and Mercy, and which also appeared on his last solo record, 2015's No Pier Pressure.

Playback will be available digitally as well as on CD and double LP vinyl. The physical releases will feature photographs from throughout Wilson's solo career and pictures from the recent studio session that produced "Run James Run." Rock journalist and Rolling Stone contributor David Wild wrote the liner notes while the cover photo is a previously unseen picture taken by acclaimed rock photographer Robert Matheu.

Along with releasing Playback, Wilson will continue his world tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds. The musician will be in Europe and the U.K. this summer before kicking off a North American trek September 15th in Moncton, Canada.