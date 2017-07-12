Brian May Unveils Queen History in Expansive 3-D Photo Book

Queen guitarist Brian May will chronicle the band's history through photos shot by his stereoscopic camera in the new book Queen in 3-D. It will be the first official Queen book authored by a band member.

Related Brian May Talks Summer Tour, Queen Biopic, 'We Will Rock You' Legacy As the band hits the road with frontman Adam Lambert, the guitarist explains how they're breathing new life into their legacy

Queen in 3-D features over 360 photographs, most of them taken with the guitarist's 3-D still camera; May spent three years compiling the photos for the book, which features shots from all eras of Queen, from Freddie Mercury to Adam Lambert. Most of the photos have never been seen, with many undeveloped until May undertook the project.

"The whole process of writing this new kind of book was almost subconscious," May said in a statement. "As I looked at the 3-D photos, memories were triggered and the stories poured out. It's the 3-D element that makes it so evocative. I believe each image will draw readers in deeper, like me, inviting them to immerse themselves in a scene, to share a previously unseen Queen moment."

May's patented "Owl" 3-D viewer will accompany the hardcover book, which features May's photos from onstage, backstage, in the studio and candid shots of Queen hanging out.

Queen in 3-D arrives stateside August 24th via May's own London Stereoscopic Company. Check out the book's website for more information.