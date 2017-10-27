Brian Fallon Previews New LP With Urgent Song 'Forget Me Not'

Brian Fallon released a cheerfully stomping new single, "Forget Me Not," on Friday. The track will appear on Sleepwalkers, a new solo album set for release February 9th.

Though "Forget Me Not" is romantically bleak – "Could you promise me something? If you find someone, that you forget me not" – the delivery is decidedly upbeat. Fallon erupts into each verse with a Little Richard-like yowl, and the guitars are bright and peppy. Massive handclaps and gleeful backing vocals run through the back of the track, adding to the festive feel.

"[When I wrote this track], I was thinking how every song doesn't have to be so serious," Fallon said in a statement. "It can just be fun. It can just be a song that I would want to play live. 'Forgot Me Not' came out in just a couple of minutes and actually ended up being pretty serious – it seems my subconscious had other plans."

Fallon's old band the Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus in 2015, clearing the way for solo efforts from band members. Fallon released his debut, the Butch Walker-produced Painkillers, last year. When he started recording Sleepwalkers, he connected with Ted Hutt, who also produced the Gaslight Anthem LP The '59 Sound.

Fallon is planning an extensive tour of North America and Europe in support of his new record. He will perform a show apiece in New York and Los Angeles next month before heading to the U.K. in February.

Brian Fallon Tour Dates



November 1 - New York, NY @ Public Arts

November 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café

February 20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute (w/ Dave Hause)

February 21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz (w/ Dave Hause)

February 22 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC (w/ Dave Hause)

February 23 - London, UK @ Koko (w/ Dave Hause)

February 24 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (w/ Dave Hause)

February 25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX (w/ Dave Hause)

February 27 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma (w/ Dave Hause)

February 28 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall (w/ Dave Hause)

March 1 - Berlin, DE @ Astra (w/ Dave Hause)

March 2 - Vienna, AU @ Arena (w/ Dave Hause)

March 3 - Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal (w/ Dave Hause)

March 4 - Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik (w/ Dave Hause)

March 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (w/ Dave Hause)

March 8 - Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop (w/ Dave Hause)

March 9 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University (w/ Dave Hause)

March 10 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre (w/ Dave Hause)

March 11 - Belfast, IE @ The Limelight (w/ Dave Hause)

March 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (w/ Ruston Kelly)

March 28 - New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues (w/ Ruston Kelly)

March 29 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

March 30 - Austin, TX @ Emo's (w/ Ruston Kelly)

March 31 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 4 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 9 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 10 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 11 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 13 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House (w/ Ruston Kelly)

April 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 19 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 20 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 22 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 25 - Rochester, NY @Anthology (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 28 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club (w/ Caitlin Rose)

April 29 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

May 1 - Boston, MA, @ Royale (w/ Caitlin Rose)

May 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (w/ Caitlin Rose)