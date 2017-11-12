Brand New singer Jesse Lacey apologized for past sexual misconduct after allegations against the singer – including accusations of actions that occurred when the victims were underage teens – surfaced.

"The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry," Lacey wrote on the band's Facebook. "I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

The accusations against Lacey first surfaced in a November 9th Facebook thread that sought confirmation of the rumors regarding the singer's behavior with teenage girls. Several women stepped forward, including one woman who – in 2002, when she was 15 and Lacey was in his twenties – was asked by Lacey to send him nude photos. The woman added that the singer requested that she watch him masturbate over Skype.

"[Lacey] solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24. Manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer," the woman wrote. "I should’ve known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval. It fucked me up to the point that I STILL have nightmares and wakeup in a sweat. I still breakdown and have panic attacks when people play Brand New in a bar."

A day after the woman's allegations against Lacey were posted, the singer apologized for his actions, although he didn't specifically address the woman or other accusations.

"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated," Lacey wrote, explaining that his behavior was caused by "a dependent and addictive relationship with sex."

"I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right."

Since Lacey posted his apology, additional women have come forward with similar accusations in the comments of the post.

Brand New's new album Science Fiction, their first LP in eight years, debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200. The Long Island band has previously hinted that they would break up in 2018.

The band Martha, who were booked to open for Brand New during the group's European tour, announced they would withdraw from the trek following the Lacey accusations.

Read Lacey's apology in full below: