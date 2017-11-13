Brand New Cancel European Shows After Sexual Misconduct Revelations

Brand New have canceled their upcoming European tour, days after singer Jesse Lacey apologized for past sexual misconduct with underage teenage fans.

"Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing its upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland," the band wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, both the British band Martha, Brand New's opening act for the trek, and touring guitarist Kevin Devine announced they were withdrawing from the tour after Lacey's apology, which followed accusations of sexual misconduct against the singer that surfaced in a public Facebook post.

One woman wrote that in 2002 – when she was 15 and Lacey was 24 – the singer hounded her to send him nude photos and made her watch him masturbate over Skype. Other women later stepped forward with their own allegations against Lacey.

"The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry," Lacey wrote on the band's Facebook. "I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

Brand New previously hinted that the group would disband in 2018. The now-canceled European dates were the band's last remaining scheduled tour dates in support of their new album Science Fiction.

"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated," Lacey continued, explaining that his behavior was caused by "a dependent and addictive relationship with sex."

"I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me," he added. "And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right."