Bootsy Collins Recruits Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Buckethead for New LP

Bootsy Collins assembled a high-profile crew of collaborators – including Snoop Dogg, Chuck D and late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell – for his upcoming 14th solo LP, World Wide Funk, out October 27th via Mascot Records.

The bassist's 15-track album also includes guest spots from rappers Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik and Dru Down; experimental guitarist Buckethead (formerly of Guns N' Roses) and singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild. Album track "Bass-Rigged System" is an all-star union of virtuoso bassists, with Collins performing alongside Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke and Manou Gallo.

Collins teased World Wide Funk by issuing cosmic slow-jam "Worth My While," which alternates between the bassist's signature playful vocals and the smooth croon of Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis. "If you turn and walk away/ I'm not even a dog – I'm just a stray," the P-funk veteran speak-sings over the low-key groove, alternating between wah-wah and fuzz-bass.

Collins recorded the LP – which follows 2011's Tha Funk Capital of the World – at his Cincinnati home studio, Bootzilla Re-hab, enlisting old friends and new talents. The album's most notable collaboration is "A Salute to Bernie," a posthumous spotlight for the bassist's former Funkadelic bandmate, synth pioneer Bernie Worrell, who died from cancer in 2016 at age 72.

"A Salute to Bernie" features Moog and analog keyboard tracks Worrell recorded at Collins' studio in the early 2000s. "Man, I couldn't finish this record without having something that not only Bernie played but something Bernie played just by himself," Collins said in a statement. "The track I picked felt like Bernie speaking, which was his favorite way of communicating. I felt Bernie’s presence."

Two of Collins' former James Brown bandmates, revered drummers John "Jabo" Starks and the late Clyde Stubblefield, also appear "as vocal guests" on the album. “You can also hear ... former Prince drummer John Blackwell [Jr.], along with Dennis Chambers, who left road kill up and down our mile long driveway," Collins added.



Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk Track List

1. "World Wide Funk" (featuring Doug E. Fresh, Buckethead and Alissia Benveniste)

2. "Bass-Rigged-System" (featuring Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste and World-Wide-Funkdrive)

3. "Pusherman" (featuring Dru Down, BlvckSeeds and Mr. Talkbox)

4. "Thera-P" (featuring Tyshawn Colquitt and Alissia Benveniste)

5. "Hot Saucer" (featuring Musiq Soulchild and Big Daddy Kane)

6. "Heaven Yes"

7. "Ladies Nite" (featuring MC Eiht and BlvckSeeds)

8. "Candy Coated Lover" (featuring X-Zact, Kali Uchis and World-Wide-Funkdrive)

9. "Snow Bunny" (featuring Tyshawn Colquitt, Snowbunny and World-Wide-Funkdrive)

10. "Hi-On-Heels" (featuring October London)

11. "A Salute To Bernie" (featuring Dr. G. Bernie Worrell)

12. "Boomerang" (featuring Justin Johnson)

13. "Worth My While" (featuring Kali Uchis)

14. "Come Back Bootsy" (featuring Eric Gales, Dennis Chambers and World-Wide-Funkdrive)

15. "Illusions" (featuring Chuck D, Buckethead and BlvckSeeds)