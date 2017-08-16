Bonnie Tyler Will Sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Solar Eclipse

In a perfect marriage of pop and science, Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the August 2017 solar eclipse onboard Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise. The Oasis of the Seas ship will be positioned in the path of totality for the performance, just as the moon moves across the sun, Time reports.

"The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 minutes, I'm told," said the Eighties singer. "Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning." The week-long Total Eclipse Cruise departs from Orlando, Florida for the Caribbean on August 20th. The Joe Jonas-led pop band DNCE, best known for 2015's "Cake By the Ocean," will back Tyler on Monday, 21st.

Tyler's trademark cinematic ballad often surges in popularity around eclipses. Time reports that Spotify charted a 75 percent streaming increase the day after the March 2016 total solar eclipse and the video's YouTube views have already swelled to over 302 million as of this writing.

Jim Steinman wrote and produced "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which appeared on Tyler's fifth LP, 1983's Faster Than the Speed of Night. The song, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. Singles chart, has remained a part of the pop consciousness ever since – particularly as a karaoke favorite.

Tyler pegged the song's staying power to its evergreen quality. "It's a massive song … that you hear on the radio all the time, whether it's an eclipse or not," she told Time. "And you know, you can bet your life on all these talent shows — X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent — [it] pops up so often with the contestants."

During the August 21st eclipse, all of North America will be able to view the rare phenomenon. Anyone within the path of totality – which stretches from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina – can glimpse the total eclipse, in which the moon completely covers the sun. Observers outside this path can still see a partial eclipse.