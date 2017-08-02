Bon Iver Plot Four-Day Mexican Concert Vacation

Bon Iver will host an all-inclusive Mexican concert vacation from January 21st to 25th, 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The band will perform three full sets across the four-night event, dubbed Days Have No Numbers and named after a lyric from their most recent LP, 2016's 22, A Million.

Other performers include Sylvan Esso, Poliça, Francis and the Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Melt-Banana, Spank Rock, Aero Flynn, Phil Cook, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Amy Warehouse, Hrrrbek and "special guests," each performing one show.

Tickets go on sale August 10th at noon ET via the Days Have No Numbers site.

Bon Iver and other artists will perform at the resort's "concert courtyard." Two other venues will feature "lagoon sunset performances" and late-night sets. The event – which includes meals, beverages, concerts and activities included in the package price – will also feature activities and workshops, poolside contests and games, specialty programs and daily yoga, along with the opportunity to book off-site excursions.

Days Have No Numbers will coordinate a "day of service project" with charitable organization Positive Legacy, along with a fundraising auction and donation drive to benefit local school children.



Bon Iver will join TV on the Radio, the Kills, Sharon Van Etten, Laura Marling and Reggie Watts for filmmaker David Lynch's upcoming Festival of Disruption. The band recently contributed a live version of "45" to a seven-inch vinyl box set of rare and unreleased tracks benefiting Planned Parenthood.