Bobbi Kristina Brown Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested for Battery

Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found "legally responsible" for her death, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment following an incident Saturday in Sanford, Florida.

Gordon's current girlfriend told police that he had hit her at their Florida home Friday night, CNN reports. Sanford Police then arrested and charged Gordon, who was placed into custody with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office before making bail.

According to TMZ, the incident stems from an argument Gordon and his girlfriend had Friday night at a sports bar that continued until they were home, with Gordon allegedly "punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave."

Gordon is still under the investigation in the death of Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown who died at the age of 22 in July 2015 after spending six months in a medically induced coma.



Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Brown's estate filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon, claiming that he "gave Bobbi Kristina a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water" as "part of a scheme to control Bobbi Kristina and benefit from her wealth."

After Gordon failed to appear at two hearings for the wrongful death lawsuit, a judge found him "legally responsible" and awarded the estate $36 million; the ruling forces Gordon to pay all future earnings to the Brown estate, CNN reports.

Criminal charges have not been filed against Gordon in the case of Brown's death.