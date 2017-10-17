Bob Weinstein Accused of Sexual Harassment

Bob Weinstein, the brother of Harvey Weinstein, was accused of sexual harassment, Variety reports. Amanda Segel, who served as an executive producer on the Weinstein Company drama The Mist, said the film and TV executive made numerous unwanted advances towards her during the show's production.

The allegations come after The New York Times and The New Yorker published massive reports in which numerous women accused Weinstein's brother Harvey of harassment and assault.

Segel said Bob Weinstein began harassing her in June 2016 and continued for three months. The producer said it started with a dinner invitation, which she accepted on professional grounds. However, Segel claims she learned that Weinstein asked co-workers whether she was single, and then at dinner, he asked her several highly intimate questions. After dinner, Weinstein reportedly asked Segel to drive him back to his hotel, which she did. When they arrived, he then asked her to come up to his room, an offer she declined.

After that dinner, Weinstein allegedly sent Segal various e-mails filled with questions that were not about The Mist. He also reportedly invited her to a party at a rented house, an invitation Segal gathered was not actually for a party, but rather so that the two of them could be alone. Furthermore, Segal said Weinstein continued to ask her to dinner and joked that, because he was her boss, he could fire her if she said no. Segal said she eventually accepted another dinner invitation, but this time brought along her Mist co-worker Christian Thorpe. Segal claims Weinstein was clearly unhappy that Thorpe was there.

"'No' should be enough," Segel told Variety. "After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."

A representative for Weinstein said, "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in L.A. in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

The alleged harassment reportedly stopped after Segel's lawyer, David Fox, contacted executives at the Weinstein Company and told them that she would leave the show if Weinstein continued to make unwanted advances towards her. Eventually, an agreement was worked out in which Segel remained on the show, but did not have to be in the same room with Weinstein or speak with him on the phone. Segal has since left The Mist and is working on a new show while developing her own projects.

The allegations against Bob Weinstein come as he and the Weinstein company continue to grapple with the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal. While the Weinstein Company swiftly fired Harvey from the company's board, the reports alleged that his behavior was enabled by a web of executives, assistants and producers who worked for him. Nevertheless, the Weinstein Company has claimed they "had no idea" about Weinstein's behavior. Bob Weinstein has also condemned his brother and claimed there was "no fucking way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was."