Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Detail Runaway Train Tour

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band have announced their initial 2017 North American tour dates. Dubbed the Runaway Train tour, the 24-date run, with additional stops to follow, launches this summer.

The Runaway Train tour kicks off on August 24th in Toledo, OH at Huntington Center and will wrap on October 28th at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The arena and amphitheater tour will eventually include additional dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities to be announced at a later time.



The Detroit native has two hometown shows currently scheduled: DTE Energy Music Theatre, formerly known as Pine Knob, has already sold out; his Palace of Auburn Hills concert on September 23rd goes on sale on June 9th. Select dates will include special guest Nancy Wilson of Heart. Tickets can be purchased via BobSeger.com and Live Nation.

Earlier this week, Seger teased a full tour on Twitter with a video set to 1973's "Turn the Page." The addition of a graphic noting "One last time" has led fans to speculate that Seger's upcoming tour will be the final one of his career.

Rock n Roll Never Forgets...Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9j0sipniOw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) May 30, 2017

The tour news coincides with the vinyl reissues of Seger's 1994 double LP, Greatest Hits, which will be released on June 2nd along with his 1969 major label debut studio album, Ramblin' Gamblin' Man.

Greatest Hits will be available in 150-gram and 180-gram black vinyl. A limited edition 150-gram purple-colored vinyl will be offered exclusively through BobSeger.com. The album, which has been named Billboard's Catalog Album of the Decade 2000 – 2010, has been certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million copies. Meanwhile, Ramblin' Gamblin' Man will be issued on 150-gram black vinyl on June 2nd and will also be offered for the first time on blue-colored vinyl on June 9th.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Runaway Train Tour Dates

August 24 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center (on sale June 9)

August 26 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center (on sale June 9)

August 30 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale June 9)

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center (on sale June 16)

September 7 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center (on sale June 9)

September 9 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (sold out)

September 12 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena (on sale June 16)

September 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (on sale June 23)

September 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (on sale June 9)

September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (on sale June 9)

September 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena (on sale June 16)

September 23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills (on sale June 9)

September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (on sale June 16)

September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (on sale June 16)

October 5 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (on sale June 16)

October 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena (on sale June 9)

October 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena (on sale June 16)

October 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (on sale June 16)

October 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center (on sale June 16)

October 19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (on sale June 16)

October 21 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star (on sale June 23)

October 24 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center (on sale June 23)

October 26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (on sale June 23)

October 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (on sale June 16)



