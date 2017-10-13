Bob Seger Previews New LP With Stirring Lou Reed Cover

Bob Seger will release a new album, I Knew You When, on November 17th through Capitol Records. The record is dedicated to the Eagles' Glenn Frey, Seger's longtime friend and collaborator, who died last year at age 67.

Related Bob Seger: The Music That Made Me Stars reveal their musical DNA in our playlist special

I Knew You When contains Seger originals as well as multiple covers, including versions of Leonard Cohen's "Democracy" and Lou Reed's "Busload of Faith." Reed's track, which appeared on his 1989 album New York, was crunchy, conversational rock; but Seger's rendition turns towards brassy gospel, with bright injections of horns and stirring harmonies.

Seger also makes a small amendment to Reed's lyrics to reflect current politics: "You can't depend on the President, unless there's real estate that you want to buy," Seger sings, before returning to Reed's mantra of self-sufficiency — "Can't depend on a lot of things, you need a busload of faith to get by." The track is available to hear on Seger's website.

The deluxe edition of the singer's new LP also contains Seger's personal tribute for Frey, titled "Glenn Song." The two men first connected in Detroit, where both grew up, and started collaborating in the Sixties. "I always kind of thought of [Frey] as my baby brother, a little bit," Seger said in 2016. "He was fucking brilliant. He was a joy to be around. I always looked forward to seeing him. It was always memorable. He had an amazing sense of humor and was just smart, whip-smart."

Seger recorded I Knew You When in both Nashville and Detroit; he produced the album himself. The LP is available for pre-order on the singer's website.

I Knew You When Track List:

1. "Gracile"

2. "Busload of Faith"

3. "The Highway"

4. "I Knew You When"

5. "I'll Remember You"

6. "The Sea Inside"

7. "Marie"

8. "Runaway Train"

9. "Something More"

10. "Democracy"

11. "Forward Into The Past" (Deluxe Album only)

12. "Blue Ridge" (Deluxe Album only)

13. "Glenn Song" (Deluxe Album only)