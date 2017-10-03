Bob Seger Postpones Tour Due to 'Vertebrae' Issue

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band postponed the rest of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour after the rocker received doctor's orders to treat a medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

"I'm so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," Seger said on his website. "It's a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon."

No additional details about Seger's condition were given. Tickets for the postponed dates will be honored when the concerts are rescheduled.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band kicked off their Runaway Train tour in August, playing 13 shows before first postponing a September 30th gig in Columbus, Ohio and then calling off the rest of the trek. The tour was scheduled to resume October 5th in Greenville, South Carolina and wrap November 17th in Chicago.

While it's unclear what issues Seger is dealing with, the rocker spoke about fighting back pain on stage during a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. "For the first time I'm sitting when I'm playing guitar," Seger said. "It hurts my back. I play two or three songs at the piano, but unusually, my back hurts worse at the piano. It's really strange because it never did before. It's just age. I'm getting up there."

