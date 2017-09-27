Bob Marley's Sons, Jim James, Tom Morello Lead All-Star 'Exodus' Concert

Bob Marley's family will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reggae legend's Exodus with an all-star Los Angeles concert featuring Jim James, Tom Morello, Gary Clark Jr. and Marley's sons Ziggy and Stephen.

Citizen Cope, Aloe Blacc, Cyril Neville and more artists will also take part in the Exodus 40 Live event, scheduled for November 1st at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theater.

The Exodus 40 Live concert follows Ziggy Marley's "restatement" reissue of his father's LP, dubbed Exodus 40: The Movement Continues, which featured lead vocal outtakes, ad-libs and more from Marley and the Wailers' Exodus recording sessions.



"After listening to Ziggy's restatement of Exodus 40: The Movement Continues, the album struck me as something so powerful and rarely seen live in its entirety," music director Don Was said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be a part of this show with Ziggy and Stephen, and perform these songs for the fans."

Exodus, Marley's ninth studio LP, featured the singer's legendary singles "Jamming," "Three Little Birds" and "One Love." Marley recorded the album during his exile in London, the result of an assassination attempt on the reggae singer in his native Jamaica.

Tickets for Exodus 40 Live go on sale September 29th at Ticketmaster. Additional participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.