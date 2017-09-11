Bob Dylan Plots Fall 2017 U.S. Tour

Bob Dylan announced a 21-date fall U.S. tour launching October 13th in Valley Center, California and concluding November 16th in Boston. Mavis Staples will open the final 19 shows, beginning with a pair of back-to-back concerts in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 17th and 18th.

Tickets for the two opening dates, Valley Center and Las Vegas, are currently available. All remaining concerts go on sale Friday, September 15th.



In July, Dylan concluded the latest summer jaunt of his "Never Ending Tour." Four months prior, the singer-songwriter issued his 38th album, Triplicate, a triple-disc covers album of classic American songs, which Rolling Stone recently ranked one of 2017's 50 Best Albums So Far.

Trouble No More, a new hour-long Dylan documentary, is set to premiere during the New York Film Festival, which begins on September 30th. The film includes unearthed footage from the singer's 1979/1980 tour during his "born again" era, performing in Buffalo and Toronto in support of his Slow Train Coming LP.



Dylan received a Nobel Prize in Literature last October, though he declined to attend the December ceremony. Instead, he delivered a lecture in Los Angeles on June 4th, with critics accusing the musician of plagiarizing portions of his speech from an online SparkNotes entry on Herman Melville's Moby Dick.

Bob Dylan 2017 Tour Dates

October 13 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

October 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan Hotel - The Chelsea Theatre

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

October 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

October 21 - Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

October 23 - Omaha, Nebraska @ CenturyLink Center

October 24 - Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

October 25 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 27 - Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

October 28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 29 - Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

November 1 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

November 3 - Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall

November 5 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

November 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

November 8 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

November 10 - Richmond, VA @ Coliseum

November 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 14 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

November 16 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena