Bob Dylan Film 'Trouble No More' Prepped for One-Night-Only Screening

Trouble No More, the new concert documentary film highlighting Bob Dylan's infamous gospel period, will hit theaters for a one-night-only event on Thursday, November 2nd. The movie, which recently premiered at the New York Film Festival, includes rare and previously unseen footage captured at Dylan's Toronto and Buffalo, New York concerts from late April and early May, 1980.

Related How Bob Dylan and Daniel Lanois Made 'Time Out of Mind' Daniel Lanois and other collaborators look back at the rocky genesis of Dylan's 1997 masterpiece

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings and distributor Abramorama will screen Trouble No More at Landmark Theaters in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco – marking the film's only theatrical appearance.

Trouble No More showcases Dylan's creative and spiritual mindset during his gospel era, which encompassed three LPs: 1979's Slow Train Coming, 1980's Saved and 1981's Shot of Love. For the performances included in the film, the folk-rock icon's backing band included keyboardists Spooner Oldham and Terry Young, Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett, bassist Tim Drummond, drummer Jim Keltner and vocalists Clydie King, Gwen Evans, Mona Lisa Young, Regina McCrary and Mary Elizabeth Bridges.

Jennifer Lebeau directed the film, which features previously unseen footage of the band rehearsing. "We're assuming it was filmed for a possible television special," a source close to the project told Rolling Stone. "It's so long ago that nobody can remember." It also includes intermittent sermons written by Luc Sante and delivered by Michael Shannon. "We wanted to do something that could be timeless and make it more of a piece rather than a strict concert or formal documentary," the source added. "And you can't ask for a better actor than Michael Shannon."



The movie will also appear on a bonus DVD included in the deluxe version of Dylan box set Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981, out November 3rd. The nine-disc package also features 100 previously unreleased live and studio recordings, including 14 unreleased songs, a 120-page photo book and detailed liner notes.

